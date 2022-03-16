19

It is believed that there were 12 dogs traveling in the Titanic’s kennel, including John Jacob Astor’s Airedale named Kitty.

Milton Hershey was supposed to be on the Titanic. Milton Hershey, the man who invented the famed Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar twelve years earlier, wrote a $300 check to reserve his stateroom on the Titanic, but Milton had a meeting, so he and his wife missed the Titanic’s departure.

A Century Later, We Remain Captivated by the Stories Surrounding This Tragedy

The cost of an “average” first-class ticket on the Titanic to New York was $450, approximately $13,100 today. A first-class suite would cost $2,500, or approximately $73,000 today. A third-class ticket on the Titanic cost $40, which is approximately $1,170 in today’s currency.

Sunday, April 14, 1912, the Titanic — the most luxurious and technologically advanced ship at the time — collided with an iceberg at 11:40pm and sank at 2:20am the next morning. From that day forward, the tragic and incredible stories that unfolded that fateful night became cemented in our hearts and minds. Here’s some things you may not have known. Presented by RMS Titanic, Inc.

RMS Titanic, Inc. has recovered more than 5,500 artifacts from the wreck site, ranging from delicate porcelain dishes to a 17-ton section of the hull. You can experience part of the collection at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando and Las Vegas.”

Titanic is approximately 12,500 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic, twice the depth of the Grand Canyon.

RMS Titanic, Inc. is the salvor-in-possession of the wreck site and has conducted eight research expeditions to the Titanic’s wreck site in 1987, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2010, recovering artifacts in seven of those expeditions.

The Titanic SANK

In 1914, at the Safety of Life at Sea Convention, the United States was charged with managing the International Ice Patrol which led to the modern day United States Coast Guard. Since the publications of their iceberg warning products, no ship that has heeded their warnings has collided with an iceberg and sunk.

There were only two bathtubs for use by over 700 third-class passengers.

Although countries and borders have changed since 1912, 56 modern-day countries were represented on board.

At the time the Titanic foundered, the temperature of the water was only 28 degrees Fahrenheit, or -2 degrees Celsius.

How Deep Is The Titanic Wreck Site?